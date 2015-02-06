Sri Lanka rupee weaker as cbank allows fall in spot

COLOMBO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker against the dollar as the central bank allowed a lower rate for the spot currency and limited forward premiums, aiming to curb depreciation pressure on the local currency.

Dealers said the central bank allowed the spot currency to trade at 132.80 from its previous day’s rate of 132.20 and the central bank asked commercial banks to limit forward premiums by five cents per day, dealers said.

“But the spot was not trading at 132.80 because the effective spot rate is at 133.10/30 per dollar. So at the moment, two-week forwards are actively trading,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

“The central bank also limited forward premiums by five cents per day,” he said adding that the new directive means four-day forwards could be traded only five cents more than three-day forwards.

The central bank declined to comment on the changes it had made in the exchange rate.

Dealers said the policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as the new government has given some mixed signals on investments, discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some equity-related inflows.

Two-week forwards, which were actively traded, stood at 133.30/60 per dollar at 0716 GMT compared to Thursday’s close of 133.40/60.

One-month forwards traded at 134.20 per dollar compared to Thursday’s close of 133.80/95.

Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday for a second session led by conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, dealers said.

The main stock index was up 1.21 percent, or 85.54 points, at 7,132.85. On Monday, it touched its lowest level since Aug. 28, on concerns over a retrospective tax announced in the supplementary budget.

“Investors are in a positive mindset with the cabinet deciding to go ahead with Chinese port city project. This means the new government is continuing the projects of the past administration,” said Reshan Wediwardana, Research Analyst at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

“Now the confidence is gradually building up. There is lot of foreign buying also.”

On Thursday, the government said it would allow a $1.5 billion “port city” deal with China to go ahead, apparently dropping its earlier threats to cancel the project, approved by the last government.

John Keells Holdings was up 3.17 percent while Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc was 3.64 percent firmer.

Turnover was 640 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.82 million) by 0601 GMT.