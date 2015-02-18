Sri Lanka rupee ends steady for 7th straight session

COLOMBO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed flat on Wednesday for the seventh straight session as the central bank used moral suasion to defend the currency, which has been under pressure due to tepid dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

Pressure on the currency is expected to persist despite the central bank’s actions until inflows start to come in, they said.

Sri Lanka’s newly-elected government has said it would borrow up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bonds and $4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure expensive loans.

The spot currency ended at 132.80/133.00 per dollar, unchanged from Monday’s close.

The stock and currency markets were closed on Tuesday for a Hindu religious holiday.

“The market is steady as the central bank sold dollars at 132.80 for some banks,” said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

The central bank has been defending the spot currency’s level at 132.80 since Feb. 6, after it lowered the rate from 132.20 amid depreciation pressure.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dealers said trading in most forwards was thin after the central bank narrowed the per-day premium to 2 cents on Feb. 9 from 5 cents.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Feb. 9 that the rupee would be held steady at current levels and “there won’t be any devaluation at all”.

Karunanayake told Reuters that Sri Lanka would sell up to $1.5 billion of sovereign bonds in the international market soon and is looking to borrow $4 billion from the IMF at very cheap rates for balance of payments support. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)