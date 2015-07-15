Sri Lanka rupee ends steady on state bank dollar sales

COLOMBO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Wednesday in dull trade as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar selling rate at 133.80 amid demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The rupee fell for the first time in seven sessions on Monday after the state-run bank raised the dollar-selling rate by 0.15 percent to 133.80 from 133.60.

“Bids were there but with offers. Exporters were reluctant to sell dollars and there was importer demand,” a currency dealer said.

The rupee is under pressure as more than 80 billion rupees ($598 million) worth of government securities would mature this week and some foreign investors may exit from treasury bonds, another dealer said, asking not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Two other dealers confirmed the maturity amount. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)