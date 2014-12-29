Sri Lanka stocks down on holidays; defections weigh

COLOMBO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks declined on Monday in thin trade, falling from a five-week high as many investors were away for year-end holidays, while fresh defections ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll hurt sentiment, stockbrokers said.

The main stock index was down 0.39 percent or 28.46 points at 7,280.57 at 0609 GMT, from its highest close since Nov. 21 on Friday.

Turnover was 148.1 million rupees ($1.13 million) as at 0618 GMT.

“Demand was very weak due to the holiday season. Foreign investors are also on holidays, so we don’t see large volume share-training,” said a stockbroker.

“The tight election between the two main candidates is also hurting the sentiment. Some foreign investors are asking which listed companies could be hit if the opposition candidate wins next month’s election.”

Eight legislators from the main Muslim party defected from President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s ruling United People’s Freedom Alliance on Sunday.

Since Rajapaksa announced snap elections last month, 23 legislators, including former health minister Mithripala Sirisena, who is challenging Rajapaksa’s bid for a third term, have defected. Two opposition legislators have left to join the ruling party.

Political analysts see a tight race between Rajapaksa and Sirisena, whose New Democratic Front has promised to eliminate rampant corruption and reduce prices of essential goods and fuel by cutting taxes. Rajapaksa has promised good governance and media freedom if he wins.,

In the forex market, the three-day forwards, or spot-next, were traded at 132.05/25 per dollar at 0643 GMT compared with Friday’s close of 131.99/132.04, dealers said.

“We haven’t seen any moral suasion from the central bank. There has been unusually strong importer demand this month. But today the volumes are low because of the holiday season,” a currency dealer said.

Rupee forwards have been maintained at around 132.00 throughout December as the central bank defended the currency through moral suasion.

The spot currency was not traded.