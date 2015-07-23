FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka shares near 8-week high on political stability hopes, earnings
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 23, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka shares near 8-week high on political stability hopes, earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose to near eight-week high on Thursday, gaining for a second session as hopes of political stability after Aug. 17 parliamentary polls and better earnings lifted sentiment, brokers said.

At 0702 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.25 percent at 7,217.53, the highest level since June 1.

Turnover stood at 867.2 million rupees ($6.49 million) in early trade on Thursday.

“Investors are buying because they are confident of getting a stable government after the elections,” Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Softlogic Stockbrokers said.

Samarasinghe expects Sri Lankan companies to post strong results this quarter.

Analysts also said hopes over political stability after Aug. 17 parliament election also helped sentiment. They expect next month’s election to help strengthen President Maithripala Sirisena’s political position.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in dull trade as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.70,, dealers said.

“The state bank is selling at 133.70, there is importer demand and no sellers,” a currency dealer said. ($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.