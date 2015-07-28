FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee up as state bank cuts dollar peg; shares rise
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 28, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee up as state bank cuts dollar peg; shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Tuesday as a state-run bank cut the currency’s peg against the U.S. dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.60, dealers said.

One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at 133.60 in the market to keep the rupee steady, they said.

There was however downward pressure on the rupee due to demand for the greenback from importers amid reluctant exporter greenback sales, the dealers said.

The spot rupee was 10 cents higher at 133.60 on Tuesday, after ending steady for three straight sessions at 133.70/80 per dollar.

Some dealers expect the currency to be less volatile until Aug. 17 parliamentary elections.

The main stock index was 0.39 percent firmer at 7,275.17 at 0743 GMT, hovering near its highest close since May 25 hit on Friday.

Hopes of improved corporate earnings and political stability after the parliamentary polls next month have boosted investor sentiment.

“People are holding on and the market is up on large-cap shares,” said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Block deals in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc helped the day’s turnover. John Keells was up 1.2 percent.

Turnover stood at 821.9 million rupees ($6.15 million) in early trade on Tuesday.

The election is expected to help strengthen President Sirisena’s political position with a possible victory for the current ruling coalition. ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.