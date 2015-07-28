Sri Lanka rupee up as state bank cuts dollar peg; shares rise

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Tuesday as a state-run bank cut the currency’s peg against the U.S. dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.60, dealers said.

One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at 133.60 in the market to keep the rupee steady, they said.

There was however downward pressure on the rupee due to demand for the greenback from importers amid reluctant exporter greenback sales, the dealers said.

The spot rupee was 10 cents higher at 133.60 on Tuesday, after ending steady for three straight sessions at 133.70/80 per dollar.

Some dealers expect the currency to be less volatile until Aug. 17 parliamentary elections.

The main stock index was 0.39 percent firmer at 7,275.17 at 0743 GMT, hovering near its highest close since May 25 hit on Friday.

Hopes of improved corporate earnings and political stability after the parliamentary polls next month have boosted investor sentiment.

“People are holding on and the market is up on large-cap shares,” said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Block deals in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc helped the day’s turnover. John Keells was up 1.2 percent.

Turnover stood at 821.9 million rupees ($6.15 million) in early trade on Tuesday.

The election is expected to help strengthen President Sirisena’s political position with a possible victory for the current ruling coalition. ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)