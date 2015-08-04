FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan shares slip from near 6-month high on profit-taking
August 4, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan shares slip from near 6-month high on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday from their highest in nearly six months as investors booked profits following a four-day rally on hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 elections, brokers said.

The index has gained 6 percent in nearly a month through Monday as investors picked up risky assets, also on expectations of strong corporate earnings.

The main stock index was 0.32 percent weaker at 7,313.01 by 0702 GMT, slipping from its highest level since Feb. 13 touched on Monday.

“There was some profit-taking. I don’t think the market will fall sharply in the coming days,” said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Turnover stood at 662 million rupees ($4.96 million) in early trade on Tuesday.

Analysts expect local companies to post strong results for the April-June period.

Expectations of political stability after the Aug. 17 parliament elections also helped sentiment, they said.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 133.50 per dollar despite importer dollar demand. A state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate at 133.50, a day after the state-run bank cut the currency’s peg against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate. ($1 = 133.50 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
