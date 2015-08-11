FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan shares hit over 6-mth high; rupee steady
August 11, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan shares hit over 6-mth high; rupee steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose to a more than six-month high on hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections and better corporate earnings in the April-June quarter, brokers said.

The main stock index was 0.53 percent higher at 7,416.86 by 0543 GMT, its highest since Jan. 19.

Turnover stood at 537.1 million rupees ($4.02 million) in early trade on Tuesday.

The bourse has gained 6.6 percent in a month through Monday.

“Today its a retail base run,” said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

The index has been gaining since July 7 on expectation strong corporate earnings and political stability after the election would boost returns, analysts said.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady at 133.75 per dollar despite demand for the greenback from importers. A state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate at 133.75.

On Thursday, the state-owned bank raised the currency’s peg against the dollar by 25 cents to allow the exchange rate to depreciate to 133.75, days after it cut the currency’s peg to the dollar by 10 cents to 133.50 on Aug. 3. ($1 = 133.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) ($1 = 133.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

