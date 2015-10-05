FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan rupee steady on bank dollar sales; stx little changed
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee steady on bank dollar sales; stx little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Monday as importer dollar demand offset greenback sales by a private bank, dealers said.

The rupee was little changed at 141.25/35 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 141.25/30.

Dealers said the two state banks, through which the central bank directs the market, were not seen selling dollars, but a local private bank sold dollars for the second consecutive day.

“Now there can be some exporter dollar sales as the exchange rate was steady for some time,” said a dealer who declined to be identified.

Dealers said the rupee would continue to slide if the correct policy measures were not taken at the right time.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Monday, but recovered slightly over the past few days after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran on Sept. 28 said the rupee was “fairly valued” and expected it to stabilise only after a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, likely by the end of the year.

The rupee has fallen 4.6 percent since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4.

The finance ministry on Friday imposed a 100 percent margin on letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage unnecessary imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further weakening of the rupee.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.02 percent at 7,106.69 at 0610 GMT. Turnover was 278 million rupees ($1.97 million). ($1 = 141.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.