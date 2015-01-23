Sri Lankan rupee firmer on exporter conversions, stocks up

COLOMBO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded steady on Friday as exporter dollar sales offset importer demand for the greenback, but trading was choppy with the market waiting for direction from an interim budget next week, dealers said.

Four-day forwards were actively traded and stood at 132.95/133.05 per dollar by 0700 GMT, little changed from Thursday’s close of 132.90/133.00.

“It is hard to predict the movement of the rupee as nobody knows what the new government’s policies are,” a dealer said. “With the next week budget, there could be some clear direction.”

The market is waiting for clarity on economic policy from President Maithripala Sirisena’s new government, which is expected to present an interim budget on Jan. 29, dealers said.

Sirisena, who announced an interim cabinet on Jan. 12, said he would carry out reforms to fight corruption.

The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the controlled exchange rate regime earlier.

Market players, however, expects the rupee to depreciate to 135 in the near future, either due to a policy decision in the budget or if the central bank allows it to fall gradually by stopping intervention.

The spot currency was not traded on Friday.

The main stock index was up 0.03 percent at 7,327.25 at 0709 GMT in thin-volume trade.

”We see a little bit of buying interest,“ said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd, adding the concerns over political uncertainty are easing though investors are waiting for the new government’s budget.”

The index has fallen 4.87 percent in the past six sessions through Wednesday on political uncertainty.

Turnover was 675.7 million rupees ($5.12 million)by 0713 GMT, exchange data showed. ($1 = 131.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)