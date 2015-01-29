Sri Lanka rupee forwards steady on cbank moral suasion

COLOMBO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded steady on Thursday amid importer dollar demand due to moral suasion by the central bank, while exporters awaited direction from a supplementary budget later in the day, dealers said.

Fears of depreciation kept exporters away from the market, resulting in the currency’s fall and leading the central bank to cap four-day forwards at 133.00 and one-week forwards at 133.50, dealers said.

One-week forwards were actively traded and were at 133.50/70 per dollar as of 0639 GMT, little changed from Wednesday’s close of 133.50/60.

Four-day forwards traded at 133.00/133.50 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 133.00/40. They fell 0.45 percent last week, market data showed.

“Demand is there but no exporters (dollar sales) as everybody is waiting for the budget,” said a dealer.

Dealers said exporters are not selling as they expect further depreciation in the currency in the short term, with the widening trade balance and in line with global currencies.

Spot currency has not been trading, while forwards have been trading with downward pressure, dealers said.

The new central bank governor, Arjuna Mahendran, told Reuters on Tuesday that the current foreign exchange policy does not need “any big changes” and expects the currency to stabilise, ending the depreciation trend that started in August.

Some dealers said exporters are waiting for clarity from the new government’s economic policy as they are confused after the central bank governor kept rates steady on Tuesday, saying the economy was doing well, but the finance minister criticised the previous government’s economic management.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will present the supplementary budget on Thursday, aiming to fulfil election pledges by President Maithripala Sirisena that included pay hikes for the state sector and price reductions on essential goods.

The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the controlled exchange rate regime earlier.

The main stock index was down 0.01 percent, or 0.72 points, at 7,394.57 at 0643 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)