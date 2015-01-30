Sri Lanka rupee forwards end tad firmer on late exporter dlr sales

COLOMBO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee forwards closed a tad firmer on Friday due to late exporter dollar sales after moral suasion by the central bank capped a fall in the local currency in early trade, dealers said.

Currency dealers said the rupee may depreciate because of an expected increase in consumption after a raft of tax reductions on key commodities in the budget.

Fears of depreciation kept exporters away from the market, resulting in the currency’s fall, leading the central bank to cap four-day forwards at 133.00 and one-week forwards at 133.50, dealers said.

One-month forwards ended at 133.67/70 per dollar with compared with Thursday’s close of 134.00/10.

One-week forwards ended steady at 133.50/60 per dollar due to the central bank’s moral suasion.

“There were some exporter conversions later in the day which eased the pressure on the currency,” said a dealer.

Some other dealers said the currency will be under pressure with the increase of disposable income from the budget.

The new government on Thursday imposed taxes on cash-rich firms to pay for populist policies and tax reduction on key commodities in a bid to woo voters as it faces a parliamentary election in the second quarter.

Dealers said exporters were reluctant to sell as they expected further depreciation in the currency in the short term, with the widening trade balance and in line with global currencies.

Spot currency has not been trading, while forwards have been trading with downward pressure, dealers said.

The market had been expecting a flexible exchange rate with more foreign grants under the new government as opposed to the controlled exchange rate regime earlier.