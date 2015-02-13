Sri Lanka rupee steady as cbank defends; seen under pressure

COLOMBO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Friday as the central bank defended it through moral suasion, while importer dollar demand and lack of exporter dollar conversions weighed on the currency, dealers said.

The market expects downward pressure to persist until inflows come in after the new government said it was looking to borrow up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bonds and $4 billion from the IMF in an effort to restructure expensive loans.

The spot currency traded steady at 132.80/133.00 per dollar at 0655 GMT. The central bank has been defending the 132.80 level since Feb. 6 after it lowered the spot rate to 132.80 from 132.20 amid depreciation pressure.

”It is a dead market. No trade is happening due to central bank’s restrictions,“ a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. ”There may be movements if the government could get inflows. But we don’t know how long we would have to wait.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Monday said the rupee will be held steady at current levels and “there won’t be any devaluation at all”.

Karunanayake on Monday told Reuters that Sri Lanka would sell up to $1.5 billion sovereign bonds in the international market soon and expects to tap the maximum possible borrowing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A top government official said on Thursday, on condition of anonymity, that the government is looking to borrow $4 billion from the IMF at very cheap rates for balance of payments support.

Already a central bank team led by Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is in Washington for discussions with IMF.

Dealers said all the forwards ceased trading on Friday after the central bank narrowed the per day premium to 2 cents on Monday from 5 cents, dealers said.

Some dealers said exporters might convert dollars, which might help ease the pressure if the central bank holds the rupee at these levels for the next few days.

The rupee is under pressure due to higher imports and rising private sector credit in a lower interest-rate regime.

Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as the government had sent mixed signals on investment, discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some equity-related inflows.

The main stock index traded 0.05 percent, or 3.47 points weaker, at 7,327.92 at 0703 GMT, slipping for a second day after gaining for five straight sessions through Wednesday.