Sri Lankan rupee tad firmer on inward remittances
September 23, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee tad firmer on inward remittances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee edged up slightly on Wednesday due to inward remittances ahead of the Hajj, amid importer demand for dollars, dealers said.

Exporters held on to the greenback on expectations of further depreciation, they added.

The spot rupee was at 140.95/98 per dollar at 0724 GMT, a tad firmer from Tuesday’s close of 140.95/141.05. It has fallen 4.4 percent since the central bank effectively floated it on Sept. 4.

“There are some inflows due to Hajj. Importer dollar demand is also there,” said a currency dealer, asking not to be named. “But exporters are not selling and they are holding on.”

On Tuesday, the rupee hit a record low of 141.00 in early trade before recovering as a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars to limit the fall.

The market expects the currency to fall further in the short term if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the country does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.

The rupee float has won a thumbs-up from rating agencies and economists, but more reforms will be needed to support the currency and conserve the central bank’s modest reserves.

In a bid to curb dollar outflows on vehicle purchases, the central bank on Sept. 15 imposed a 70 percent limit on loans and advances for vehicles, a move seen aimed at easing demand for credit and stemming dollar outflows.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index traded steady. Turnover was at 432 million rupees ($3.07 million). ($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
