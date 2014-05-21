FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks slip from over 11-mth high on profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks slip from over 11-mth high on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka stocks ended weaker on Wednesday from a more than 11 month high hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue-chips, but stockbrokers said the outlook was still positive due to multi-year low interest rates.

The main stock index ended 0.51 percent, or 32.29 points, weaker at 6,289.32, slipping from its highest close since June 10 last year.

“Profit-taking in blue-chips dragged the market down,” a stockbroker said asking not to be named.

Stockbrokers expect gains due to lower interest rates after the central bank kept key rates at multi-year lows on Tuesday for the fourth straight month, as expected.

The exchange witnessed net foreign inflow of 496 million rupees ($3.80 million) worth of shares on Wednesday, extending year-to-date net foreign inflow to 1.34 billion rupees.

The day’s turnover stood at 944.2 million rupees, less than this year’s daily average of 1.03 billion.

Shares of leading fixed-line telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom PLC fell 2.69 percent to 47 rupees a share, while top conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC fell 0.17 percent to 233.60 rupees.

The market has been on a rising trend since mid-March as many investors were compelled to return to the stock market because low interest rates have made fixed-income assets less attractive, stockbrokers said.

However, analysts have raised concerns over sluggish economic growth due to lower credit growth and consumer spending.

Despite a multi-year low interest rate regime, data showed private sector credit grew 4.3 percent in March from a year earlier, the slowest expansion since May 2010, while imports in February fell 6.2 percent on the year.

On Monday, central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said Sri Lanka’s private sector credit growth would pick up to around 15 percent by the end of this year and continue to improve through 2016. ($1 = 130.3750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.