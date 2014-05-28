FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks edge up from 3-week low in thin volume
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks edge up from 3-week low in thin volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka stocks edged up on Wednesday led by financials in thin trade trading volume, and stockbrokers said the outlook remained positive due to lower interest rates.

The main stock index ended 0.08 percent, or 5.32 points, up at 6,272.76, edging up from its lowest close since May 7 hit on Tuesday.

The day’s turnover was at 451.16 million rupees ($3.46 million), well below this year’s daily average of 1.01 billion rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow for the first time in six sessions. Foreign investors sold a net 27.3 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday. But they are net buyers of 1.84 billion rupees so far this year.

Stockbrokers expect the market to gain in the near future due to lower interest rates after the central bank kept key rates at multi-year lows on Tuesday for the fourth straight month, as expected.

Shares of Ceylinco Insurance PLC rose 3.94 percent to 1351 rupees a share, while Bukit Darah PLC rose 2.2 percent to 650 rupees. ($1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.