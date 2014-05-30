FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka bourse slips to over 3-wk low on large-caps
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka bourse slips to over 3-wk low on large-caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks fell on Friday to a their lowest in more than three weeks led by large-cap shares, despite buying by foreign investors whose outlook on the risky assets remained positive due to lower interest rates.

The main stock index ended 0.64 percent, or 40.31 points, weaker at 6,263.46, it lowest close since May 7, and slipping from its highest close since May 20 hit on Thursday.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 229.8 million rupees ($1.76 million) worth of shares on Friday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 2.5 billion rupees.

The day’s turnover was at 1.08 billion rupees, as against this year’s daily average of 1.01 billion rupees.

Stockbrokers expect the market to gain in the near future due to lower interest rates after the central bank kept key rates at multi-year lows on Tuesday for the fourth straight month, as expected.

Shares of Carson Cumberbatch fell 5.22 percent to 379.10 rupees a share, while Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC fell 0.59 percent to 1058.70 rupees.

$1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.