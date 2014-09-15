Sri Lanka stocks slip from over 3-year closing high on profit-taking

COLOMBO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks fell on Monday from a more than three-year closing high hit in the pervious session, as investors booked profits mainly in diversified and financial stocks in an overbought market, while foreign investors sold risky assets.

The main stock index fell 0.61 percent, or 43.71 points, to 7,174.97, slipping from its highest close since June 10, 2011 hit on Friday.

“The market is down with some selling pressure on big cap counters which have gone up recently. There was profit-taking,” said Dimantha Mathew, manager research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Brokers said the market would continue its bullish run with foreign buying, low interest rates and good earnings expectation, despite profit-taking in some counters.

The index has gained 21.35 percent so far this year.

The bourse has been in an overbought region since July. The Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator tracked by chartists, fell to 78.972 on Monday compared with Friday’s 87.190, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Stocks are deemed “overbought” above the 70-mark, signalling a reversal in the near term.

Shares in Sri Lanka’s biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, which led the overall fall in the index, ended 3.29 percent weaker at 156 rupees, while Carson Cumberbatch Plc declined 3.32 percent to 439.90 rupees.

Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc fell 0.85 percent to 1,170 rupees, while market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.46 percent to 258.30 rupees.

The day’s turnover was 1.57 billion rupees ($12.05 million), more than this year’s daily average of 1.24 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the first time in 12 sessions. They have sold 117 million rupees worth of shares on Monday, but they have been net buyers of 10.34 billion rupees so far this year. ($1 = 130.2800 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)