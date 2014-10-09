Sri Lankan stocks end weaker amid profit taking

COLOMBO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks fell marginally on Thursday, moving further away from their near three-and-a-half-year high hit last week, amid profit-taking in blue-chips such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc.

The main stock index ended 0.13 percent, or 9.93 points, weaker at 7,386.08. It had hit its highest close since May 31, 2011 on Friday.

“The retail interest seems to be low now and there was a bit of profit taking in John Keells and CTC, which brought the market down,” said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

Analysts said investors are awaiting the September-quarter earnings and the 2015 budget scheduled on Oct. 24 for further cues.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the second straight session on Thursday. They sold a net 8.4 million rupees worth of shares on Thursday, but they have been net buyers of 9.68 billion rupees so far this year, exchange data showed.

Ceylon Tobacco, which led losses, ended 5.16 percent weaker at 1,150.10 rupees, while John Keells fell 0.43 percent to 252 rupees.

The day’s turnover was 1.46 billion rupees ($11.20 million), more than this year’s daily average of over 1.35 billion rupees.

Stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Wednesday for a Buddhist religious holiday. ($1 = 130.3500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)