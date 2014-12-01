Sri Lankan stocks close higher on bargain hunting

COLOMBO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks ended firmer on Monday due to bargain hunting amid lower volumes while turnover hit a 5-week low as investors, fearing political uncertainty, stayed off risky assets ahead of the presidential election next month.

The main stock index ended up 1.7 percent or 121.78 points at 7,275.68, edging up from its lowest since Sept. 5 hit on Thursday.

“There was some bargain hunting in the morning session, but the sudden upswing is not really supported by the volumes,” said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity. “Still, worries over political uncertainty remain.”

Active domestic investors helped push the market higher, analysts said.

Some investors said the declines in prices have made stocks an attractive buy at current levels.

Nine loyalists from President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s United People’s Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since Rajapaksa announced the snap presidential poll on Nov. 20. Sirisena is contesting against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition in the Jan. 8 election.

Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 982.2 million rupees ($7.50 million) on Monday, exchange data showed, its lowest since Oct.24 and less than this year’s daily average of 1.44 billion rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 83.8 million rupees worth stocks, extending purchases during the year to 20.53 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc rose 3.97 percent, leading the gainers, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 1.79 percent. ($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)