Sri Lankan stocks end firm led by blue-chips; Keells leads

COLOMBO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks ended firmer on Wednesday with investors picking up select blue-chips like John Keells Holdings Plc and foreign investors and some local institutions buying into risky assets.

However, investors were still cautious due to political uncertainty ahead of the Jan. 8 presidential poll, analysts said.

The main stock index ended up 0.61 percent at 7,274.43.

Conglomerate John Keells led the gains, rising 3.09 percent, while biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc rose 2.61 percent.

Shares in Dialog Axiata Plc rose 2.34 percent.

“John Keells led the market. We have seen some foreign activities. Local institutions and some state funds were also looking to buy,” said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Analysts expect volatility to continue and the overall index to be flat until the elections.

Nine loyalists from Rajapaksa’s United People’s Freedom Alliance, including Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since the president announced a snap poll on Nov. 20. Sirisena is contesting against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition.

Speculation that more loyalists would defect in coming days and likely violence ahead of polling also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Turnover stood at 1.22 billion rupees ($9.31 million) on Wednesday, exchange data showed, less than this year’s daily average of 1.44 billion rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 665.2 million rupees worth of shares, extending purchases during the year to 21.56 billion rupees, exchange data showed.