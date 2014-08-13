FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks edge up on high turnover
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 13, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks edge up on high turnover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks rose on Wednesday to end at a near three-year closing high as falling interest rates left investors with few options but to invest in risky assets despite foreign outflows.

Stockbrokers, however, expect a correction during the week, as the market is overbought with the index gaining for seven straight sessions.

The main stock index, closed 0.09 percent, or 6.24 points firmer at 6,954.14, its highest close since Sept. 12, 2011. It has risen 17.6 percent so far this year.

Turnover was 1.82 billion rupees ($14 million), much more than this year’s daily average of 1.12 billion rupees.

“The market is struggling simply because it is near its psychological barrier of 7,000,” said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

“We are expecting bit of a correction on some high networth and blue-chip shares which are overvalued but the rest of the market is positive.”

Analysts said hopes of a policy rate cut on Friday and a further fall in interest rates helped boost turnover. Yields in government treasury bills fell 9-14 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday.

Better corporate earnings and continued foreign buying too have helped maintain positive sentiment.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the first time in nine sessions. They sold a net 70 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday. But foreigners have been net buyers of 12.22 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.

Nestle Lanka Plc, which led the overall index’s gain, rose 4.63 percent, while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc gained 1.09 percent.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the country’s biggest listed lender, rose 0.56 percent to 143.70 rupees. (1 US dollar = 130.2000 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.