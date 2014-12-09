FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan stocks fall as foreigners turn net sellers after 5 weeks
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 9, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lankan stocks fall as foreigners turn net sellers after 5 weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks edged down on Tuesday in sluggish trade, with large-caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc leading the falls as investors remained cautious ahead of the presidential poll next month.

The main stock index fell 0.32 percent, or 23.53 points, to close at 7,217.94.

Foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in five weeks on Tuesday, offloading shares worth a net 106.8 million rupees, But they have net bought 21.81 billion rupees worth of stock this year, exchange data showed.

Turnover was 790.7 million rupees ($6 million) on Tuesday, according to the data, a little more than half of this year’s daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.

“The market is volatile. With the recent crossovers, investors are waiting for direction,” said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer of Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

“What we see is a small hiccup.”

Analysts said many investors were staying away ahead of the elections and the festive season.

Ceylon Tobacco ended 3.27 percent lower, while Shalimar Estate fell 15.15 percent.

Analysts expect volatility to continue and the overall index to be flat until the elections on Jan. 8, with speculation over more defections and likely violence ahead of the polls also weighing on sentiment.

Nine loyalists from President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s United People’s Freedom Alliance, including former health minister Mithripala Sirisena, have defected since Rajapaksa announced snap elections last week. Sirisena resigned to contest against Rajapaksa as the consensus candidate of a united opposition.

Speculation over more defections also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Nineteen candidates, including Rajapaksa and Sirisena, have submitted their nominations for the polls. ($1 = 130.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.