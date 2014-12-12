FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan stocks slip as election worries weigh
December 12, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Sri Lankan stocks slip as election worries weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks ended slightly weaker on Friday for the second straight session, led by beverage and diversified shares as investors remained cautious ahead of a Jan. 8 presidential election.

The main index ended 0.1 percent, or 6.97 points, lower at 7,236.37. Turnover was 511.7 million rupees ($3.90 million), provisional data showed.

“There was not much retail activity, trading was very low ahead of holidays and the election,” said Dimantha Mathew, manager research, at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

Lion Brewery Plc, which led the fall in the overall index, closed 2.7 percent weaker while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.75 percent.

Analysts expect volatility to continue and the index to remain flat until the election.

Nineteen candidates, including President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Health Minister Mithripala Sirisena, the consensus candidate of a united opposition, submitted their nominations on Monday.

Eleven members of Rajapaksa’s United People’s Freedom Alliance, including Sirisena, have defected after the snap election was called last month, while two opposition legislators have joined the ruling party.

Speculation over more defections has weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

Rajapaksa’s election for a third term had seemed assured but has looked more of a challenge since Sirisena announced his candidature.

Neither of the main candidates have announced their policies. ($1 = 131.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing on Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
