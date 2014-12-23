Sri Lankan stocks end lower after political defections

COLOMBO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks edged down on Tuesday as fresh defections from the ruling party hit sentiment ahead of the presidential polls in January.

However, turnover hit a near five-week high of 3.38 billion rupees ($26 million) due to block deals in top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc. Tuesday’s turnover was more than double this year’s daily average of 1.41 billion rupees, stock exchange data showed.

The main stock index fell 0.19 percent, or 13.52 points, to close at 7,238.05.

“Sentiment is down due to defections yesterday,” a stockbroker said. “Going forward, the market may be sluggish and weaker with more defections expected from the ruling party raising concerns about political stability.”

Late on Monday, two ruling party legislators, including a cabinet minister, defected from President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s United People’s Freedom Alliance to join the opposition camp.

With the latest defections, Rajapaksa has lost his two-thirds majority for the first time in more than four years.

Fifteen legislators, including two Buddhist party legislators and former health minister Mithripala Sirisena, who as the consensus candidate of a united opposition, is challenging Rajapaksa’s bid for a third term, have defected after the president announced snap elections last month. Two opposition legislators have defected to the ruling party.

Net foreign inflows into stocks in the session were 112.7 million rupees, extending net inflows to 21.6 billion rupees so far this year, exchange data showed.

Commercial Bank, which accounted for more than 80 percent of the day’s turnover, gained 2.67 percent.

DFCC Bank lost 2.72 percent, while construction firm Access Engineering fell 5 percent. ($1 = 131.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)