FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares snap 3-day rally; volumes thin due to holidays
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 6, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan shares snap 3-day rally; volumes thin due to holidays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly weaker on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak, in dull trade as many investors and brokers have still not returned from their holidays, dealers said.

The index ended 0.44 percent, or 30.63 points, weaker at 6,917.51 on Monday. The market was closed on Friday for a public holiday. It has gained 2.44 percent in the past three sessions through Thursday.

“Nothing much is happening in the market. Many have either gone on leave or are on the wait and see approach,” said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

“We will see this trend continuing for this week and the next week with the holidays.”

The day’s turnover was 361.3 million rupees ($2.72 million), its lowest since March 19 and well below this year’s daily average of 1.15 billion rupees.

The market will be closed on April 13 and April 14 for traditional Sinhala-Tamil new year holiday.

The main stock index had lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest monthly drop since October 2012 as investors offloaded their holdings to settle margin trading amid concerns about political stability and a rise in interest rates.

Analysts expect trading to stay thin through mid-April ahead of New Year holiday and amid political uncertainty.

Shares in Lion Brewery Plc fell 3.70 percent, while leading fixed line telephone operator Sri Lanka Telecom Plc declined 2.08 percent. ($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.