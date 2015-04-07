FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan bourse edges up; volumes thin due to holidays
April 7, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan bourse edges up; volumes thin due to holidays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday on select buying, in stagnated market as many investors and brokers have stayed away ahead of holidays, dealers said.

The index ended 0.14 percent, or 9.74 points, firmer at 6,927.25 on Tuesday.

“Market is up on select buying, but nothing much is happening in the market even though the turnover was slightly better today but we have not seen retail activities,” said Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

The day’s turnover was 457.3 million rupees ($3.43 million), well below this year’s daily average of 1.14 billion rupees.

The market will be closed on April 13 and April 14 for traditional Sinhala-Tamil new year holiday.

The main stock index had lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest monthly drop since October 2012 as investors offloaded their holdings to settle margin trading amid concerns about political stability and a rise in interest rates.

Analysts expect trading to stay thin through mid-April ahead of the New Year holiday and amid political uncertainty.

Shares in Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose 6.67 percent, while Good Hope Plc rose 14.93 percent. ($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

