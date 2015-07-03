FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka shares end up; turnover surges on Textured Jersey block deal
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 3, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka shares end up; turnover surges on Textured Jersey block deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recovered on Friday from a 11-week low hit in the previous session led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings while turnover hit a more-than-seven-week high due to a block deal in Textured Jersey Lanka.

Local investors were mostly on the sidelines due to political uncertainty ahead of parliamentary elections.

The main stock index ended up 0.35 percent at 7,007.05, recovering from its lowest close since April 15 hit on Thursday.

The day’s turnover was 2.46 billion rupees ($18.43 million), its highest since May 14 and more than double this year’s daily average of 1.08 billion rupees.

Textured Jersey Lanka accounted for over 77 percent of the day’s turnover. The shares, however, ended 0.4 percent down.

John Keells Holdings gained 2.18 percent to 182.30 rupees, pushing up the overall index.

President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament last week and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to consolidate power and push through political reforms.

The market saw a net foreign outflow of 429.8 million rupees on Friday, after recording a net outflow of 4.6 billion rupees over the past 27 sessions.

However, foreign investors are net buyers of 1.34 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year. ($1 = 133.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.