FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares up from 3-month low
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 9, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan shares up from 3-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares edged higher on Thursday from their lowest in three months hit in the previous session, as investors picked up battered shares like market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc.

However, the gains were capped as political uncertainty ahead of the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections weighed on sentiment. Foreign investors continued to exit risky assets for a seventh straight session.

The main stock index ended up 0.34 percent at 6,947.05, edging up from its lowest close since April 10 hit on Wednesday.

The day’s turnover stood at 1.04 billion rupees ($7.78 million), near this year’s daily average of 1.06 billion rupees.

The market saw a net foreign outflow of 577.4 million rupees on Thursday, the highest since June 17, extending net outflows for the past 31 sessions to 5.43 billion rupees.

However, foreign investors have been net buyers of 513.3 million rupees worth of shares so far this year.

“Foreigners will come only when the water is clear. They will not take a chance in uncertainty,” said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer of Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

Shares in John Keells rose 2.11 percent, while Lion Brewery Plc rose 1.03 percent, pushing up the overall index.

President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June 26 and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to consolidate power and push through political reforms. ($1 = 133.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.