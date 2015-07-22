FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan stocks at seven-week high on buying in blue-chips
July 22, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan stocks at seven-week high on buying in blue-chips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks were trading at more than seven-week highs on Wednesday as expectations of political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary polls lifted sentiment, brokers said.

At 0853 GMT, the main stock index was up 0.76 percent at 7,199.69, the highest level since June 1.

Turnover stood at 1.59 billion rupees ($12 million) on Wednesday.

“The market is up on blue-chips and people are buying ahead of elections,”, said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Last Tuesday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena criticised a comeback bid by Mahinda Rajapaksa, the rival he beat in elections last January, and his own allies for backing him to become prime minister.

Analysts see Sirisena’s statement as a step towards strengthening his grip on power and one likely to help the ruling coalition win.

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in dull trade as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.70 a day after the state-run bank cut the currency’s peg against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate, dealers said.

“Rupee is steady in dull trade with mild importer (dollar) demand and reluctant exporter conversions,” a currency dealer said. ($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

