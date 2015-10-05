FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan stocks slip from one-week high; blue chips lead
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 12:04 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan stocks slip from one-week high; blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly weaker on Monday, after hitting one-week closing highs in the previous session, led by falls in John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc.

The main stock index ended 0.23 percent, or 16.48 points, weaker at 7,089.06, slipping from its highest close since Sept. 25 hit on Friday.

“The bourse opened the week on a negative note despite most counters gaining. This was due to dips on index-weighted counters,” TKS securities said in a note to investors.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 60.99 million rupees ($431,940) worth of shares extending the year to date net forging outflow to 2.97 billion rupees.

“Foreign activity was fairly dormant with an outflow recorded for the day,” TKS said.

Turnover was 641.1 million rupees, compared with this year’s daily average of 1.12 billion.

Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell 1.06 percent, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon, the country’s biggest listed lender, fell 0.50 percent. ($1 = 141.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.