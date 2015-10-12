FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan stocks end little changed; corporate earnings eyed
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 12, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan stocks end little changed; corporate earnings eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks closed little changed in dull trade on Monday as investors waited for earning clues from September-quarter results, brokers said.

The main stock index ended 0.06 percent, or 3.94 points, higher at 7,100, its highest close since Oct. 2.

Analysts said trading was dull amid uncertainty ahead of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s policy statement next month outlining his government’s economic priorities.

Turnover stood at 988.3 million rupees ($7.06 million), compared with this year’s daily average of 1.11 billion rupees.

Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 2.80 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year, bought a net 245.9 million rupees worth of shares on Monday.

Shares of Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 2.12 percent, while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc gained 1.06 percent. ($1 = 139.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.