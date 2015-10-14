Sri Lankan stocks fall to 3-month closing low; budget, corporate earnings eyed

COLOMBO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell to a three-month closing low on Wednesday, led by diversified companies as investors waited for clues from government budget and September-quarter corporate results, brokers said.

The main stock index ended 0.54 percent, or 38.13 points, weaker at 7,040.32, its lowest closing since July 14.

“There was selling pressure across the board today, especially on the blue-chip counters,” said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Analysts said investors were cautious ahead of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s policy statement next month outlining his government’s economic priorities.

Turnover stood at 725.9 million rupees ($5.15 million), compared with this year’s daily average of 1.11 billion rupees.

Foreign investors, who have been net sellers of 2.98 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year, bought a net 106.9 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday.

Shares of Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 4.36 percent, while Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings Plc dropped 7 percent and Bukit Darah Plc declined 2.52 percent. ($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)