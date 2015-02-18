FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lankan stocks at over 1-wk closing low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks fell to their lowest in more than a week in thin trade on Wednesday led by market heavyweights Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc.

The main stock index, edged down 0.46 percent, or 33.91 points, to 7,266.84, its lowest close since Feb. 9.

Turnover was at 803.6 million rupees ($6.05 million), well below this year’s daily average of 1.45 billion rupees.

“Not much of retail activity, overall market was a little silent despite earnings released so far being good,” said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

Shares in Ceylon Tobacco fell 2.70 percent, while conglomerate John Keells fell 1.55 percent.

Dialog Axiata Plc, which said its fourth quarter net profit waas up 11.7 pct, ended 2.44 percent weaker.

Foreign investors sold a net 57.1 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, but they have been net buyers of 1.52 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year. The bourse saw net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees in 2014.

The stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday for a Hindu religious holiday. ($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

