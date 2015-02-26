FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares close higher, Ceylon Tobacco leads
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 26, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Sri Lankan shares close higher, Ceylon Tobacco leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks closed firmer on Thursday, ending two straight sessions of losses, led by large caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc despite selling by foreign investors.

The main stock index ended 0.18 percent higher, or 12.83 points, at 7,317.44.

Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 3.81 percent with 14,993 shares changing hands while Commercial Credit and Finance Plc rose 7.11 percent.

Turnover was 1.38 billion rupees ($10.38 million), less than this year’s daily average of 1.41 billion rupees.

Foreign investors sold a net 326.3 million rupees worth shares on Thursday. They have bought 1.68 billion rupees worth shares so far this year.

The bourse saw net foreign inflow of 22.07 billion rupees in 2014.

$1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.