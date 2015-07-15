FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares end at one-month high on post-poll stability hopes
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 15, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lankan shares end at one-month high on post-poll stability hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares hit a one-month high on Wednesday, led by large-caps and banks, as hopes of political stability after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections improved sentiment.

On Tuesday, President Maithripala Sirisena criticised a comeback bid by Mahinda Rajapaksa, whom he beat in elections last January, and his own allies for backing him to become prime minister.

Analysts see Sirisena’s statement as a step towards strengthening his grip and likely to help the ruling coalition win at the polls.

The ruling United National Party (UNP) has formed a coalition with some other parties to contest the election. Political analysts say the alliance could increase the ruling party’s chances of winning.

The main stock index ended up 0.56 percent, or 39.19 points, at 7,066.19, its highest close since June 15.

“The president’s speech would have helped the index to move up. The tendency is for the same government to continue which means continuity of policies,” said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

The day’s turnover was 833.3 million rupees ($6.2 million), lower than this year’s daily average of 1.05 billion rupees.

“Institutional and high net worth investors are slowly coming into the market,” Mathew added.

Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose 0.76 percent, while the biggest listed Lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained 1.03 percent, pushing up the overall index.

Distiller Sri Lanka Plc jumped 3.96 percent, while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 0.42 percent.

$1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.