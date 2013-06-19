FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee up on exporter dlr sales; depreciation pressure remains
June 19, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee up on exporter dlr sales; depreciation pressure remains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's rupee edged
up on Wednesday due to late dollar sales by exporters on thin
volume, with the central bank not intervening in the currency
market, but depreciation pressure on the rupee still remains a
concern, said dealers. 
    "The rupee ended firmer due to last-minute dollar sales by
exporters and foreign banks," a currency dealer said on
condition of anonymity.
    The rupee closed at 128.10/20 to the dollar, firmer from
Tuesday's close of 128.50/60. 
    The rupee lost 1.6 percent last week. It fell to
129.00/129.10 per dollar in early trades on Friday, its lowest
in more than six months, as foreign investors sold debt as part
of a broader selloff in emerging markets on fears that loose
global monetary conditions were about to end. 
    The rupee has weakened 0.5 percent so far this year,
following a 10.7 percent depreciation in 2012 as the central
bank opted for a flexible exchange rate regime in February 2012.
    Sri Lanka's main stock index edged up from a
five-week closing low in the previous session, on thin turnover
as investors picked up select blue chips such as Ceylon Tobacco
PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC. 
    The bourse ended 0.26 percent, or 16.23 points, firmer at
6,209.23, edging up from its lowest close since May 6. 
    It hit a five-week low on Tuesday on concerns over a
possible pullout by foreign funds, following regional peers. 
    After the market closed, sources told Reuters that top
conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
 will sign a $640 million deal to establish an
integrated hotel complex. 
    Shares in Keells closed up 0.38 percent at 265 rupees per
share.
    Analysts, however, said the deal may not boost Keells' share
prices as it has already been factored in. 
    "There was a rumour on this deal and we believe Keells'
share price is bloated on speculation," one analyst said on
condition of anonymity. 
    Shares in Keells hit a record high of 299.80 rupees on May
21, but have fallen since then. 
    The market witnessed net foreign inflows of 64.25 million
rupees ($499,800) on Wednesday, extending foreign inflows so far
this year to 16.22 billion rupees.
    The day's turnover was at 343.8 million rupees, well below
this year's daily average of 1.01 billion rupees.
($1 = 128.5500 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

