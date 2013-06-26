FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Sri Lanka rupee slides on dollar demand from importers, foreign banks
June 26, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-Sri Lanka rupee slides on dollar demand from importers, foreign banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds closing prices of stock index and rupee)
    COLOMBO, June 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's rupee fell
0.6 percent on Wednesday to a near seven-month low, which
dealers attributed to dollar demand from foreign banks to
accommodate bond sales by offshore investors, but the central
bank said it was mainly due to importer demand. 
    The rupee hit 129.70 per dollar in intra-day trade,
dealers said, its lowest since Dec. 3 and 0.73 percent weaker
from Tuesday's close of 128.70/80, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    But it recovered to finish at 129.50/55, falling 0.6 percent
on the day.
    "Some foreign bondholders are pulling back from long-term
government securities," said one currency dealer from a foreign
bank with a branch in Colombo. The dealer declined to be
identified.  
    Nandalal Weerasinghe, the deputy central bank governor, said
net outflow during the past two weeks from foreign bond sales
was only $12.5 million, whereas dollar demand from importers has
been much more on a daily basis.  
    "There is importer demand for dollars rather than foreign
outflows. We haven't seen many foreign investors selling bonds
as dealers say. There was an $8 million worth petroleum import
bill today. So it is wrong to say the depreciation is due to
foreigners selling bonds," said Weerasinghe. 
    Two dealers said an unexpected 2 percentage point cut in
commercial banks' statutory reserve ratio (SRR) by the central
bank earlier in the day would have also prompted foreigners to
either take profits or change positions to go for short-tenure
securities.
    The central bank slashed the SRR in a bid to boost economic
growth, after recent monetary easing steps to reduce borrowing
costs failed to produce the desired results. 
    The rupee has fallen 1.5 percent this year. It depreciated
10.7 percent in 2012 as the central bank allowed for a flexible
exchange rate regime in February last year.
    Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.22 percent or
13.54 points to 6,072.68, its lowest since May 3, on foreign
selling in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings amid
 concerns over a possible pullout by more foreign funds.
    The market witnessed net foreign outflows of 636.8 million
rupees on Wednesday, its highest since Jan. 30. The bourse has
enjoyed net foreign inflows of 15.58 billion rupees this year.
    John Keells fell 3.86 percent to 249 rupees.
    The day's turnover was at 2.27 billion rupees ($17.61
million), more than twice of this year's daily average of around
1 billion rupees.
($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
