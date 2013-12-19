FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee tad firmer on remittances; seen steady till year end
December 19, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee tad firmer on remittances; seen steady till year end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Thursday, led by some inward remittances and on exporter dollar sales, with dealers expecting the rupee to be steady until the end of this year.

The spot rupee was at 130.78/80 per dollar at 0719 GMT compared with Wednesday’s close of 130.80/85.

“It is a dull market. Nothing is happening because of the holidays ahead and we saw some thin exporter dollar sales and inward remittances,” said a currency dealer.

Dealers said the rupee forward premiums were under downward pressure a day after yields on treasury bills came down sharply to more-than-two-year lows.

Yields on 91-day and 182-day T-bills dropped 12 basis points and 29 bps, respectively, at a weekly auction on Wednesday, while the 364-day T-bill yield fell 62 bps.

The rupee had been under upward pressure since mid-November as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.

At 0723 GMT, Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.72 percent, or 41.97 points, at 5,853.73. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

