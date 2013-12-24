FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee steady near two-month high; forward premiums fall
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 24, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee steady near two-month high; forward premiums fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Tuesday near its two-month closing high amid high inward remittances, while a state-run bank bought dollars to curb any sharp appreciation in the currency, dealers said.

However, the rupee’s forward premiums were under pressure after yields in T-bills dropped, traders said.

The spot rupee was at 130.72/75 per dollar at 0751 GMT, near its Monday’s close of 130.70/73, which was the highest close since Oct. 25.

Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at 130.70 per rupee.

“Still we are witnessing heavy dollar inflows from inward remittances. A state bank bought dollars to curb sharp appreciation in the rupee,” said a currency dealer.

“Forward premiums came down after the yields in T-bills fell at the auction. Both three-month and six-month premiums fell by around 50 cents,” the dealer said.

Yields in 91-day and 182-day T-bills dropped 19 basis points (bps) and 34 basis points, respectively, while yield in 364-day t-bill fell 24 bps to their lowest levels since November 2011 at a weekly auction on Wednesday.

The rupee has been facing upward pressure since mid-November as expatriates are sending money for their families ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.

At 0758 GMT, Sri Lanka’s main stock index was down 0.05 percent, or 2.82 points, at 5,843.60. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.