Sri Lanka rupee at near 6-week low on importer demand
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee at near 6-week low on importer demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker to hit its lowest in nearly six weeks on Wednesday as importers bought dollars to meet the year-end seasonal importer demand, while the banks bought the greenback due to tight rupee liquidity, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 131.18/21 per dollar, its lowest close since Oct. 4 and down from Tuesday’s close of 131.07/13.

Dealers expect the currency to be weighed down by continued importer dollar demand ahead of the December festive season.

However, the pressure on the rupee should start to ease off on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.05 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
