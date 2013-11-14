FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; weaker bias seen
November 14, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee ends steady; weaker bias seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady near a six-week low on Thursday, but the currency was under downward pressure due to importer dollar demand, while banks refrained to trade dollars beyond the central bank’s desired level.

The spot rupee ended at 131.10/20 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday’s close of 131.18/21 per dollar, its lowest close since Oct. 4.

“There was importer demand, though volumes were low. But banks did not trade dollars beyond 131.10 rupees, because they believed it was the desired level by the central bank,” said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Central Bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Thursday said the bank did not intervene through moral suasion.

Due to limited trade opportunities in the spot rupee, banks and dealers traded three-day forwards actively.

Three day forward or spot next ended at 131.22/25 per dollar, tad weaker from Wednesday’s close of 131.20/22.

Dealers expect the currency to be weighed down by continued importer dollar demand ahead of the December festive season.

However, the pressure on the rupee should start to ease off on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.08 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

