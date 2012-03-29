Sri Lanka rupee up 1.2 pct on inflows, exporter conversions

* Dollars converted ahead of festival season

* Shares falls to 1-wk low; interest rates weigh

COLOMBO, March 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s rupee closed 1.2 percent firmer on Thursday as foreign investors bought into local bonds while exporters and residents receiving remittances from workers abroad sold dollars ahead of festivals in April to mark the local new year.

The rupee strengthened to 127.60/127.80 per dollar from Wednesday’s close of 129.20/129.30. The currency has recovered 3.05 percent since it hit a record low of 131.60 on March 19.

Dealers see the rupee extending gains now that demand for imported commodities ahead of the festival season is easing.

On Thursday, the central bank said it might stop supplying dollars to pay for oil import bills from May, its latest move to allow more rupee flexibility after it refrained from intervening in foreign exchange markets last month.

The rupee has fallen 10.5 percent since the central bank stopped defending the currency on Feb. 9.

The stock market inched down on Thursday to a one-week low as investors were cautious about buying risky assets due to concerns over rising interest rates, the rupee’s volatility and an expected fall in corporate profits.

The nation’s main share index was 0.08 percent to 5,412.04, lowest since March 22.

The day’s turnover was 1.19 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($9.21 million), mainly due to a number of block deals, but it was still less than this year’s daily average of 1.37 billion.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 41.9 million on Thursday. But they have been net buyers of 20.1 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($155.57 million) worth of shares so far this year, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year among Asian markets, with a 10.9 percent loss. ($1 = 129.2000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alison Williams)