Sri Lanka stocks rise, led by John Keells; outlook uncertain

COLOMBO, June 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks edged up on Thursday from a 23-month low as institutional investors picked up battered blue chips, but the uncertain outlook for the rupee and interest rates weighed on sentiment.

The main index gained 0.43 percent, or 20.23 points, to 4,757.98, from its lowest close since July 19, 2010.

Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, which accounted for 27.5 percent of turnover, rose 1.02 percent to 179.10 rupees.

“We feel the market is close to its bottom and we saw a bit of bargain hunting coming in,” said an analyst asking not to be named.

The bourse had fallen 9.3 percent in the last 12 sessions through Wednesday.

Analysts said investors were still concerned over rupee volatility and the raising interest rate outlook.

Foreign investors, however, were net sellers of 20.6 million rupees ($158,300) worth of shares on Thursday, but they are net buyers of 22.6 billion rupees worth so far this year.

Turnover was 499.5 million rupees, well below the daily average of 975.1 million rupees this year.

The rupee ended weaker at 130.35/45 against the dollar from Wednesday’s close of 130.00/35 on importer dollar demand in absence of intervention by state banks, dealers said.

Sri Lanka’s central bank said last week it believed the rupee would stabilise at levels stronger than 125 to the dollar. ($1 = 130.15 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)