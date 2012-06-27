UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka rupee hits record low on dollar demand

* Heavy importer dollar demand pulls down rupee

* Banks quote spot price after two days

* Bourse edges up for the first time in five days (Adds rupee, stock close)

COLOMBO, June 27 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit a record low of 134.10 to the dollar on Wednesday on importer demand for the U.S. currency, sparked by worries it will weaken further after banks started quoting spot prices again.

The rupee closed at 133.90/134.00 to the dollar, down from its Friday’s close of 132.80/133.00, extending its fall to 1.6 percent since June 18.

Several banks had stopped quoting spot rates for the rupee in the previous two sessions after what dealers said was a request by the central bank not to trade above 133.00 in a bid to halt a months-long slide.

On Wednesday, several banks quoted spot prices around the rupee’s previous record-low level of 133.60, hit on June 12, dealers said.

“No pressure from the central bank today and the highest deal was done at 134.10 for spot,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity, adding that there was heavy importer demand for dollars.

The rupee has lost nearly 18 percent of its value since November, when the government allowed a 3 percent devaluation.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s main index edged up 0.1 percent to 4,995.69, snapping a four straight-session losing streak, recovering from its lowest since June 14.

A new S&P top 20 index, which includes top 20 leading listed firms, closed 0.23 percent weaker at 2,845.23 points on the first day after its launch on Tuesday.

Turnover was 972.5 million rupees ($7.28 million), slightly below this year’s daily average turnover of 990.1 million rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 8.6 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 23.33 billion rupees. ($1 = 133.55 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)