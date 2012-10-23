Sri Lankan stocks recover from six-week low; rupee down

COLOMBO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks recovered from six-week lows with top fixed line operator Sri Lanka Telecom jumping 7 percent in thin trade on Tuesday, dealers said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s main index edged 0.05 percent or 2.88 points up at 5,556.77, from its lowest close since Sept. 7.

“Market moved on some block deals while many were awaiting to see the direction specially ahead of the budget,” said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity. The budget is to be unveiled next month.

Dealers said investors shrugged off a central bank decision to keep the key policy rates steady.

The day’s turnover was 972.6 million rupees ($7.50 million), slightly above this year’s daily average of 938 million rupees.

The market saw a net foreign inflow of 139 million rupees, extending the net inflow to 33.69 billion rupees so far this year.

The rupee ended weaker at 129.95/130.05 to the dollar compared to Monday’s close of 129.75/80, on seasonal importer demand for dollars, dealers said. ($1 = 129.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)