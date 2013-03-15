Sri Lanka stocks rise, led by John Keells, banks; rupee firmer

COLOMBO, March 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks rose for a second straight day on Friday thanks to continued foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings which hit a 29-month high while local investors bought banking shares.

The main share index ended 0.27 percent higher at 5,704.53.

John Keells Holdings gained 0.59 percent to 240.00 rupees.

Shares in National Development Bank rose 1.20 percent to 159.90 rupees while biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon rose 1.45 percent to 112.00 rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 335.5 million rupees ($2.66 million) worth of shares, extending year-to-date foreign inflows to 3.76 billion rupees.

Turnover was 729.9 million rupees, well below this year’s daily average of 1.04 billion rupees.

The rupee ended firmer at 126.10/20 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of 126.25/35, due to exporter dollar conversions, dealers said. ($1 = 126.25 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)