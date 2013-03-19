FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks at near 4-wk high on foreign buying
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 19, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka stocks at near 4-wk high on foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks edged up for the fourth straight session on Tuesday to a near four-week high on foreign buying in blue chips like market heavyweight John Keells Holdings.

Many investors stayed away because of rising interest rates.

The main index ended 0.26 percent or 14.85 points higher at 5,722.86, its highest close since Feb. 22.

Analysts said many domestic investors stayed on the sidelines as yields on treasury bills rose for the second week on Wednesday even though the central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged for a third straight month.

Analysts also said retailers were worried about the effect of allegations Sri Lanka faces at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva over the conduct of its military in the final stages of the 2009 defeat of Tamil Tiger separatists.

Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings rose 1.58 percent to 243.80 rupees.

Turnover was 933.6 million rupees ($7.39 million), less than this year’s daily average of 1.02 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 221.8 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 3.98 billion rupees worth of shares.

The rupee ended weaker at 126.55/65 to the dollar from Monday’s close of 126.30/35. ($1 = 126.3000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.