FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks down from 1-mth high; rupee eases
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 25, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka stocks down from 1-mth high; rupee eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks slipped from a one-month high on Monday despite foreign inflows, snapping a seven-session gaining streak, as investors looked for direction.

The main index fell 0.4 percent, or 23.33 points, to 5,745.55, from its highest close since Feb. 18.

Turnover was 353.4 million rupees, the lowest since March 18 and well below this year’s daily average of 1 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 101.6 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 4.54 billion rupees ($35.79 million) worth of shares.

“Trading was very dull and there was no buying support at all,” said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity.

Stockbrokers said the market was concerned over a new resolution in which the United Nations urged Sri Lanka to carry out credible investigations into killings and disappearances during its nearly 30-year civil war.

Yields in T-bills rose for the fourth straight week at Monday’s auction even though the central bank had kept its key policy rates unchanged for a third month in a row.,

The rupee edged down to 126.73/75 to the dollar, sliding from Friday’s close of 126.70/75, on slight importer demand for dollars, dealers said. ($1 = 127 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.