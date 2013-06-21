FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee drops to near six-month low on equity outflows
#Asia
June 21, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee drops to near six-month low on equity outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's rupee hit a
more than six-month low in early trade on Friday on dollar
demand for equity-related transactions, but late exporter
selling of the greenback helped the currency to hold ground,
dealers said.
    The rupee hit 129.00/10 per dollar, its lowest since Dec. 4,
but recovered to end at 128.90/95, falling 0.4 percent from
Thursday's close of 128.43/47.
    Some foreign investors also booked forwards to hedge their
exposure, amid a trend of foreign outflows in other Asian peers
in the wake of a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. 
    "Some investors made forward booking for equity-related
outflows before exporters sold dollars, which prevented further
depreciation," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
"There is still depreciation pressure on the rupee." 
    The rupee fell 0.33 percent this week, after losing 1.6
percent last week, which currency dealers attributed to foreign
investors selling debt as part of a broader selloff in emerging
markets. 
    The local currency has weakened 1.1 percent so far this
year, following a 10.7 percent depreciation in 2012 as the
central bank opted for a flexible exchange rate regime in
February 2012.
    Sri Lanka's main stock index fell to a near
seven-week low as some foreign investors cashed in their risky
Sri Lankan assets while retail investors took profits. 
    The bourse ended 0.9 percent, or 56.17 points, weaker at
6,155.27, its lowest since May 6 on concerns of a possible
pullout by more foreign funds. 
    The market witnessed net foreign inflows of 167.5 million
rupees ($1.31 million) on Friday, extending net foreign buying
in shares to 16.2 billion rupees so far this year.
    The day's turnover was at 565 million rupees, around half of
this year's daily average of 1.02 billion rupees.
($1 = 128.3500 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
